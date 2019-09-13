Kazakhstan initiates to establish working group on removal of barriers for business in EAEU

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs offers to create a working group for prompt elimination of barriers for business within the EAEU. Deputy Chairman of the Board of Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs Yevgeny Bolgert said it taking the floor at the dialogue platform ‘Prospects of Eurasian Economic Integration’ held today in Nur-Sultan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«We would like to initiate the establishment of such a working group on responding to these barriers. Now we can only apply to the Commission to initiate such consultations. Last year, in Sochi, at a meeting of the Supreme Council, First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev suggested establishing a pentalateral working group on elimination of barriers. We would like to revisit the issue and find more prompt format of elimination of these barriers. In our opinion, the existing system does not allow to promptly solve these complicated situations,» Yevgeny Bolgert said.