Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Eurasian Economic Union

Kazakhstan initiates to establish working group on removal of barriers for business in EAEU

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
13 September 2019, 15:57
Kazakhstan initiates to establish working group on removal of barriers for business in EAEU

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs offers to create a working group for prompt elimination of barriers for business within the EAEU. Deputy Chairman of the Board of Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs Yevgeny Bolgert said it taking the floor at the dialogue platform ‘Prospects of Eurasian Economic Integration’ held today in Nur-Sultan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«We would like to initiate the establishment of such a working group on responding to these barriers. Now we can only apply to the Commission to initiate such consultations. Last year, in Sochi, at a meeting of the Supreme Council, First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev suggested establishing a pentalateral working group on elimination of barriers. We would like to revisit the issue and find more prompt format of elimination of these barriers. In our opinion, the existing system does not allow to promptly solve these complicated situations,» Yevgeny Bolgert said.


Eurasian Economic Union  
News
Read also
Popular
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region