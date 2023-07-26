Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan-Indonesia trade turnover stands at $172.4mln

    26 July 2023, 21:19

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM – Moscow hosted the second round of talks to conclude the Agreement on free trade between the EAEU member states and Indonesia on July 26, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

    Experts of the Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Trade and Integration and Justice Ministry joined the talks focusing on the provisions of the future agreement, including good trade, protection measures, rules of origin, sectoral cooperation, intellectual property, and so on.

    Attending the talks was Mochamad Fadjroel Rahman, Indonesian Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Republic of Kazakhstan, who stated an ambitious goal to take trade turnover between the countries to $1bn, as well as called food trade, especially halal industry, as the key area of cooperation.

    Kazakhstani Vice Minister of Trade and Integration Zhanel Kushukova pointed out that the talks are a great signal for businesses to seek mutually beneficial contacts and enter the counter partner’s market.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Eurasian Economic Union
