Kazakhstan, Indonesia discuss food security cooperation issues

14 February 2023, 08:15
JAKARTA. KAZINFORM Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Indonesia Daniyar Sarekenov had an online meeting with Executive Secretary of the National Food Agency of this country Sarwo Edhy, for dicussing the promising areas of cooperation in food security, Kazinform learned from the MFA's press office.

In particular, the parties noted the need to consolidate efforts to ensure a sustainable food system at a regional and global scale.

In this regard, the Indonesian side was informed on the current activities, including the ongoing programs of the Islamic Organization for Food Security (IOFS), formed on the initiative of Kazakhstan.

Taking into account the relevance and importance of ensuring food security at the global level, the Ambassador invited the Executive Secretary to consider the possibility of Indonesia joining the IOFS.


Photo: gov.kz

