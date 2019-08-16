Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan-India trade turnover reached $1.2bn in 2018

    16 August 2019, 07:55

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Ambassador of India to Kazakhstan Prabhat Kumar voiced the main areas of cooperation between the two countries, Kazinform reports.

    According to him, Kazakhstan and India cooperatein many spheres to date. India became one of the first countries whichrecognized Kazakhstan’s independence. «Numerous visits at the political level havebeen made. In the past 25 years, First President of Kazakhstan NursultanNazarbayev has visited India five times,» the Ambassador said at the eventdedicated to the celebration of India’s Independence Day in Nur-Sultan.

    In his words, commodity turnover between Indiaand Kazakhstan made $1.2bn in 2018 and rose by 25%.

    «As you see, trade turnover between our countriesgrows year by year. Indian businessmenimplement a number of investment projects in Kazakhstan. India is interested incooperation with Kazakhstan in energy, oil and agriculture,» Prabhat Kumarsaid.

    The Ambassador also touched upon tourismdevelopment issues.

    «Many Indian tourists visit Kazakhstan. Aircarriers operate seven flights per week. Since September their number will beincreased to 9. In 2018, the Indian Embassy in Kazakhstan and the KazakhEmbassy in India issued 20,000 visas each,» he said.

    Recall that the photo exhibition «Incredible India: An Enchanting Pluralistic Culture'»opened in Nur-Sultan on Thursday.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Related news
