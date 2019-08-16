Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Diplomacy

Kazakhstan-India trade turnover reached $1.2bn in 2018

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
16 August 2019, 07:55
Kazakhstan-India trade turnover reached $1.2bn in 2018

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Ambassador of India to Kazakhstan Prabhat Kumar voiced the main areas of cooperation between the two countries, Kazinform reports.

According to him, Kazakhstan and India cooperate in many spheres to date. India became one of the first countries which recognized Kazakhstan’s independence. «Numerous visits at the political level have been made. In the past 25 years, First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has visited India five times,» the Ambassador said at the event dedicated to the celebration of India’s Independence Day in Nur-Sultan.

In his words, commodity turnover between India and Kazakhstan made $1.2bn in 2018 and rose by 25%.

«As you see, trade turnover between our countries grows year by year. Indian businessmen implement a number of investment projects in Kazakhstan. India is interested in cooperation with Kazakhstan in energy, oil and agriculture,» Prabhat Kumar said.

photo

The Ambassador also touched upon tourism development issues.

«Many Indian tourists visit Kazakhstan. Air carriers operate seven flights per week. Since September their number will be increased to 9. In 2018, the Indian Embassy in Kazakhstan and the Kazakh Embassy in India issued 20,000 visas each,» he said.

Recall that the photo exhibition «Incredible India: An Enchanting Pluralistic Culture'» opened in Nur-Sultan on Thursday.

Foreign policy    Kazakhstan and India  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
1 dead after chemical factory explosion in Japan
1 dead after chemical factory explosion in Japan
Kazakhstan ratifies sub-agreement to Relationship Agreement with the Holy See
Kazakhstan ratifies sub-agreement to Relationship Agreement with the Holy See
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Wildfire contained in Abai region
Wildfire contained in Abai region
Every 5th EU citizen lives at risk of poverty, social exclusion
Every 5th EU citizen lives at risk of poverty, social exclusion
President receives AIFC Governor Renat Bekturov
President receives AIFC Governor Renat Bekturov
Wildfires in Abai rgn: Firefighting work underway in four areas
Wildfires in Abai rgn: Firefighting work underway in four areas