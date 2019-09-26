Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Diplomacy

    Kazakhstan, India to continue strengthening mutually beneficial coop

    26 September 2019, 10:55

    NEW YORK. KAZINFORM On the margins of the 74th session of the UNGA in New York, Kazakh Minister of Foreign Affairs Mukhtar Tleuberdi met with his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Kazinform reports citing the MFA's press service.

    The sides discussed a wide range of issues of the Kazakh-Indian interaction in the bilateral and multilateral formats. The ministers agreed on the importance of further expansion of the trade-economic and investment cooperation and activating the work of the Kazakh-Indian Intergovernmental Commission whose regular meeting is scheduled for December 2019 in Delhi.

    Mukhtar Tleuberdi thanked the Indian side for the assistance in deployment of Kazakhstan’s peacekeeping troops in Lebanon as part of the UN Interim Forces.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Foreign policy Kazakhstan and India
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
    Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
    Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
    Popular
    1 President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
    2 Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
    3 1 dead after chemical factory explosion in Japan
    4 Kazakhstan ratifies sub-agreement to Relationship Agreement with the Holy See
    5 Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi