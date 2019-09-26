Kazakhstan, India to continue strengthening mutually beneficial coop

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM On the margins of the 74th session of the UNGA in New York, Kazakh Minister of Foreign Affairs Mukhtar Tleuberdi met with his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Kazinform reports citing the MFA's press service.

The sides discussed a wide range of issues of the Kazakh-Indian interaction in the bilateral and multilateral formats. The ministers agreed on the importance of further expansion of the trade-economic and investment cooperation and activating the work of the Kazakh-Indian Intergovernmental Commission whose regular meeting is scheduled for December 2019 in Delhi.

Mukhtar Tleuberdi thanked the Indian side for the assistance in deployment of Kazakhstan’s peacekeeping troops in Lebanon as part of the UN Interim Forces.