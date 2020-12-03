Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Almaty

    Kazakhstan-India Peacekeeper Training Class unveiled in Almaty

    3 December 2020, 15:15

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - A Kazakhstan-India Peacekeeper Training Class has been unveiled today in the city of Almaty, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The Peacekeeper Training Class is established to provide training to peacekeepers of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan through psychological tests, English courses, theory and practice in combat training programs. Officers also share their experiences in peacekeeping missions in the class.

    The bilateral meeting between Deputy Defense Minister of Kazakhstan Major-General Mukhamedzhan Talasov and Indian Ambassador Mr Prabhat Kumar discussed the issued related to the Kazakh peacekeeping squad that joined the India’s UN peacekeeping mission as well as further development of cooperation in defense.

    The solemn ceremony of opening the Kazakhstan-India Peacekeeper Training Class was attended by Deputy Defense Minister of Kazakhstan Major-General Mukhamedzhan Talasov, Indian Ambassador Mr Prabhat Kumar as well as reps of the military and diplomatic corps accredited in Kazakhstan.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Almaty UN
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Tokayev meets with Total Energies CEO Patrick Pouyanné
    Kazakh Health Minister, Power International Holding Chairman agree to build medical hub in Astana
    President Tokayev meets with EU Commissioner for Agriculture Janusz Wojciechowski
    Kazakh FM Nurtleu met with UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay
    Popular
    1 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    2 List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
    3 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    4 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    5 President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region