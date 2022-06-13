Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan, India keen to step up cooperation in healthcare

Kudrenok Tatyana
13 June 2022, 14:07
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Minister of Healthcare Azhar Giniyat held talks with Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture of India Meenakshi Lekhi as part of the latter’s first visit to Nur-Sultan, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the ministry.

During the talks the sides discussed the development of mutually profitable cooperation between Kazakhstan and India in the sphere of healthcare based on the memorandum concluded between the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare of India in 2011.

photo

The sides went on to express joint interest in stepping up bilateral partnership in healthcare, particularly in organizing pharmaceutical production in the territory of Kazakhstan.

At the meeting Minister Giniyat revealed Kazakhstan’s plan to increase the share of local content in pharmaceutical market up to 50% by 2025. According to her, offtake agreements are seen as one of the effective tools to achieve that ambitious goal.

In conclusion, the sides expressed readiness to further strengthen and develop cooperation in the sphere of healthcare.

photo


photo


