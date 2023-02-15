Kazakhstan, India agree on further deepening of strategic partnership

NEW DELHI. KAZINFORM A delegation headed by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Kanat Tumysh visited New Delhi to participate in the 8th round of political consultations between the ministries of foreign affairs of Kazakhstan and India. The Indian side was co-chaired by Secretary (West) of the Ministry of External Affairs Sanjay Verma, the press office of the MFA reported.

Mr. Tumysh stressed that Kazakhstan attaches particular importance to strengthening comprehensive cooperation with India and considers New Delhi as one of Astana's key strategic partners in Asia. In cultural terms, the two countries' peoples have a long history of relations, and the installation of busts to the Kazakh poet and thinker Abay Kunanbayev in New Delhi in June 2022 and the Indian public and political figure Mahatma Gandhi in Astana in October 2022 serves as an example of mutual respect and trust between countries and their peoples.

He congratulated the Indian side on the successful chairmanship in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and G20, noting the organization of important events at a high level.

The parties agreed to intensify contacts at the highest level, including within the SCO Summit in New Delhi at the end of June 2023.

The parties highly appreciated the state and prospects of further development of trade and economic cooperation, expressed satisfaction with the indicators of bilateral trade turnover, which by the end of 2022 amounted to 2.5 billion US dollars.

Agreed that it is necessary to diversify bilateral relations by deepening cooperation in such areas as medicine, pharmacology, agriculture, information technology, space, energy, etc.

As part of the consultations, the parties exchanged views on the prospects of cooperation in cybersecurity, military and military-technical cooperation and the fight against terrorism.

The diplomats discussed the multilateral format of cooperation within the UN, SCO, CICA, EAEU and the IAEA. Special attention was paid to the agreements reached after the 1st Central Asia-India Summit (January 27, 2022, in an online format), expressing confidence in successful holding of the 4th meeting of foreign ministers of the Central Asia-India Dialogue on March 5-6, 2023 in New Delhi.

During his visit to New Delhi, Kanat Tumysh held a number of bilateral meetings with Indian officials - Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture Meenakshi Lekhi, Secretary for Petroleum and Natural Gas Pankaj Jain, Secretary (Economic Relations) of the Ministry of External Affairs Dammu Ravi and Joint Secretary of the Ministry of External Affairs for Disarmament, International and Cybersecurity Muanpui Sayavi.

At the end of his stay in Delhi, an interactive session was held with representatives of leading Indian media and expert and analytical communities, who were informed about the main areas of the Kazakh-Indian cooperation, the implementation of political and economic reforms initiated by the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and the upcoming parliamentary elections in March this year.

Photo: press office of the MFA