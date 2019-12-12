Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Diplomacy

    Kazakhstan Independence Day marked in Budapest

    12 December 2019, 22:40

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan Embassy in Budapest organized a reception on the occasion of the 28th anniversary of Independence of the Republic of Kazakhstan. Members of the National Assembly, representatives of the Government and ministries, heads of regions, representatives of academic and cultural, media, business communities of Hungary, as well as representatives of the diplomatic corps, the Kazakh Diaspora and youth attended the event.

    Kazakh Ambassador to Hungary Zhanibek Abdrashov noted in his welcoming speech that for 28 years of independence Kazakhstan has achieved significant success in political and socio-economic modernization. The Kazakh diplomat told the guests about the current socio-economic situation in the country, the main provisions of the program documents aimed at further development of Kazakhstan. At the end of his speech, he congratulated Kazakhstan people on Independence Day and wished everyone well-being and good health.

    Deputy Secretary of State of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary András Baranyi drew the guests' attention to the fact that today Kazakhstan is a modern, democratic, multinational state with a developed economy, which has a special geopolitical role in Central Asia and in the world as a whole.

    A concert of folk ensembles «Akzharma» and «Zhorga» was organized at the event. National dances and beautiful vocals, gracefully combined with the playing of national instruments, were met with applauses of the audience. In addition, the guests enjoyed the melodies of the Great Steppe performed by Hungarian and Kazakh youth, who are increasingly interested in the culture of Kazakhstan.

    Information and image materials about Kazakhstan were distributed at the event too.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Holidays
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
    Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
    Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
    2 1 dead after chemical factory explosion in Japan
    3 Kazakhstan ratifies sub-agreement to Relationship Agreement with the Holy See
    4 Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
    5 Wildfire contained in Abai region