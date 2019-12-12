Kazakhstan Independence Day marked in Budapest

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan Embassy in Budapest organized a reception on the occasion of the 28th anniversary of Independence of the Republic of Kazakhstan. Members of the National Assembly, representatives of the Government and ministries, heads of regions, representatives of academic and cultural, media, business communities of Hungary, as well as representatives of the diplomatic corps, the Kazakh Diaspora and youth attended the event.

Kazakh Ambassador to Hungary Zhanibek Abdrashov noted in his welcoming speech that for 28 years of independence Kazakhstan has achieved significant success in political and socio-economic modernization. The Kazakh diplomat told the guests about the current socio-economic situation in the country, the main provisions of the program documents aimed at further development of Kazakhstan. At the end of his speech, he congratulated Kazakhstan people on Independence Day and wished everyone well-being and good health.

Deputy Secretary of State of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary András Baranyi drew the guests' attention to the fact that today Kazakhstan is a modern, democratic, multinational state with a developed economy, which has a special geopolitical role in Central Asia and in the world as a whole.

A concert of folk ensembles «Akzharma» and «Zhorga» was organized at the event. National dances and beautiful vocals, gracefully combined with the playing of national instruments, were met with applauses of the audience. In addition, the guests enjoyed the melodies of the Great Steppe performed by Hungarian and Kazakh youth, who are increasingly interested in the culture of Kazakhstan.

Information and image materials about Kazakhstan were distributed at the event too.