Kazakhstan increases science funding

6 January 2023, 14:02
Kazakhstan increases science funding

ASTANA. KAZINFORM In 2022, Kazakhstani scholars were paid in average 257,000 tenge per month. The highest salary made 1.5mln tenge. Minister of Science and Higher Education Sayasat Nurbek said it at the Ministry’s extended meeting today, Kazinform reports.

According to him, scholars’ salary was raised by 72%. Direct financing of 11 scientific and research institutions was introduced.

in his words, science funding increased 3.5 times, and reached 158.6bln tenge this year (58bln tenge in 2022). In 2024, this amount will make 244bkn tenge, and in 2025 – 240bln tenge. «We intend to raise this funding up to 800 bln tenge in future,» he added.


