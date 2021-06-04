Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan increases quota on higher education places for Kyrgyz students

    4 June 2021, 13:42

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kyrgyz Education and Science Minister Bolotbek Kupeshev has received today Kazakh Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Rapil Zhoshybayev.

    The sides discussed the issues of cooperation between the two countries in education and science.

    The implementation of the agreements reached as a result of the visit of Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov to Kazakhstan was also under discussion.

    The Kyrgyz minister thanked the Kazakh side on the decision to increase the higher education quota places for Kyrgyz students to 50, noting that for Kazakhstanis quota places at higher education facilities of Kyrgyzstan has been increased to 10 as decided recently.

    The meeting also discussed the opening of an Al-Farabi Kazakh National University office in Kyrgyzstan with the university’s delegation is to leave for Bishkek soon to hold detailed talks on the issue.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

