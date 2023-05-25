Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan increases irrigated land area by 50 thou ha

Adlet Seilkhanov
25 May 2023, 16:07
ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The area of irrigated land has been increased 50 thousand hectares in Kazakhstan, agriculture minister Yerbol Karashukeev told, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Speaking in the Senate, Karashukeev said that as part of the tasks with regard to the realization of the election program of the Kazakh Head of State, it was instructed to increase the total area of irrigated land to 2.5mln ha.

According to the minister, in 2019 and 2022, thanks to the construction of infrastructure, provision of irrigated land, and transformation of agricultural land to irrigated land, the total area of irrigated land was increased by 51 thousand ha against the planned 44 thousand ha.

To note, the new irrigated land was introduced at the expense of the farmers in the north of the country, mostly in Pavlodar region.


