Kazakhstan increases gasoline output by 12.8%

Almas Zheksenbekov
16 July 2019, 11:32
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - In January-June 2019, gasoline production in Kazakhstan increased by 12.8% year on year to reach 1,975.9 thousand tons, Kazinform correspondent cites the Statistics Committee of the Kazakh Ministry of National Economy.

The output figures for the period under consideration are as follows: 305.5 thousand tons of kerosene (up 150.8% YOY), 1,245 thousand tons of propane and butane (down 0.2%), 2,480.8 thousand tons of gasoil (up 12.7%), and 1,551.1 thousand tons of mazut (up 2.7%).

Kazakhstan also produced 1,100.4 thousand tons of ferroalloys (up 8.5%), 1,041.2 thousand tons of flat-rolled products (down 29%), and 67.7 thousand tons of refined lead (down 10.8%), 163.8 thousand tons of zinc (up 3%), and 227 thousand tons of refined copper (up 13.8%).

