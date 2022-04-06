Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan increases farmers’ state funding

    6 April 2022, 14:13

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «This year forward purchases have doubled,» Kazakh Agriculture Minister Yerbol Karashukeyev said at today’s Government meeting.

    He stressed a multiple rise in inventory cost for agricultural production. To this end, the issue on raising budget crediting up to KZT 140 bln and extra financing of spring sowing and harvesting works by KZT 70 bln is considered. The Minister reminded that the forward purchases have doubled this year.

    As of April 1, applications worth KZT 63.1 bln were funded under the Ken Dala (Large Steppe) program. Besides, the Food Contract Corporation financed applications up to KZT 57.2 bln. The issue on channeling KZT 20 bln for forward purchases to build feed grain reserves up to 200,000 tons is being explored to preserve poultry and livestock in case of a drought.

    According to the akimats, the total sown area in 2022 will make 23.1 mln ha that is 125,000 ha more than in 2021.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

