Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 443.99 eur/kzt 497.8

    rub/kzt 4.89 cny/kzt 61.88
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Government

    Kazakhstan increases export of processed goods

    12 July 2023, 11:12

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s volume of foreign trade increased by 8 per cent in January-May 2023, Minister of National Economy Alibek Kuantyrov said Wednesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    While addressing the Government’s meeting, Minister Kuantyrov revealed that based on preliminary results the volume of foreign trade increased by 8 per cent totaling $55.8 billion in January-May 2023.

    According to the minister, export reached $31.6 billion in the reporting period, while export of processed goods grew by 3.8 per cent amounting to $10.2 billion. Import of goods made $24.2 billion, he added.

    Trade surplus, in his words, made $7.4 billion, while processing industry has preserved the positive growth rates with a 3.5 per cent increase. Positive growth has been recorded in 15 regions of the country with the highest increase reported in West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Abai regions as well as Almaty city.

    In his report Minister Kuantyrov noted that Kazakhstan’s economic growth rates hit the mark of 5 per cent in the 1H of 2023.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Government of Kazakhstan Economy
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh Enlightenment Ministry names head of vocational education department
    Kazakh Culture Ministry announces new appointment
    640 injured, 69 died in accidents at work
    1st measles cases imported from Türkiye and Russia – Kazakh Health Minister
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan, Jordan discuss cooperation in renewable energy
    2 Astana suffers devastating defeat in Croatia in UEFA Champions League
    3 Burning Quran is impermissible provocation – Tokayev
    4 2,000 people evacuated from 3 hotels at Vieste
    5 N Kazakhstan to overhaul 49 education facilities in 2023