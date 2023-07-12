Kazakhstan increases export of processed goods

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s volume of foreign trade increased by 8 per cent in January-May 2023, Minister of National Economy Alibek Kuantyrov said Wednesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

While addressing the Government’s meeting, Minister Kuantyrov revealed that based on preliminary results the volume of foreign trade increased by 8 per cent totaling $55.8 billion in January-May 2023.

According to the minister, export reached $31.6 billion in the reporting period, while export of processed goods grew by 3.8 per cent amounting to $10.2 billion. Import of goods made $24.2 billion, he added.

Trade surplus, in his words, made $7.4 billion, while processing industry has preserved the positive growth rates with a 3.5 per cent increase. Positive growth has been recorded in 15 regions of the country with the highest increase reported in West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Abai regions as well as Almaty city.

In his report Minister Kuantyrov noted that Kazakhstan’s economic growth rates hit the mark of 5 per cent in the 1H of 2023.