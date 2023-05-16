Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

Kazakhstan increases export of processed goods

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
16 May 2023, 13:39
Kazakhstan increases export of processed goods

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Foreign trade turnover of Kazakhstan in January-March 2023 rose by 13.4% and reached $32.7 billion. Minister of National Economy Alibek Kuantyrov said it at the Government’s meeting today, Kazinform correspondent reports.

As the Minister said, the volume of exports reached $18.7 billion. The export of processed goods increased by 8.1% and reached $5.9 billion. Import volumes made $14 billion. Trade surplus was at $4.8 billion.

The Minister added the processing industry retains positive growth rates, with the volume of output risen by 5.1%.

A 35.9% growth was recorded in machine-building sector, including 41.2% rise in car-making industry. Electric equipment manufacture increased by 45.6%.

Growth is also observed in manufacture of foodstuffs – 7.7%, petrochemical products – 2.8%, beverages – 6.9%, pharmaceuticals – 3.6% and in light industry – 34.9%.


Government of Kazakhstan   Economy   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan increased oil exports to Germany by 150% in April
Kazakhstan increased oil exports to Germany by 150% in April
Head of State receives winners of IBA Men’s World Boxing Championships 2023
Head of State receives winners of IBA Men’s World Boxing Championships 2023
German-Austrian research team identifies cause of post-COVID-19 syndrome
German-Austrian research team identifies cause of post-COVID-19 syndrome
Kazakh-German Institute of Engineering to accept first students
Kazakh-German Institute of Engineering to accept first students
40 Kazakhstani companies taking part in trade and economic mission in Xi’an
40 Kazakhstani companies taking part in trade and economic mission in Xi’an
Earthquake rocks Tajik-Afghan border
Earthquake rocks Tajik-Afghan border
Kazakh State Counselor holds Citizenship Commission sitting
Kazakh State Counselor holds Citizenship Commission sitting
Dozens feared dead as Cyclone Mocha wreaks havoc in Myanmar, Bangladesh
Dozens feared dead as Cyclone Mocha wreaks havoc in Myanmar, Bangladesh
Kazakhstan’s budget deficit at over KZT2.3trl in 2022
Kazakhstan’s budget deficit at over KZT2.3trl in 2022