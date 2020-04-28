Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Economy

Kazakhstan increases export of chemical goods to Azerbaijan via railways

28 April 2020, 09:47
Kazakhstan increases export of chemical goods to Azerbaijan via railways

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The volume of import-export cargo turnover between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan via railway amounted to 26,320 tons over the period from January through February 2020, which is 174,960 tons less compared to the same period of 2019 (201,280 tons), a representative of Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Industry and Infrastructural Development told Trend.

This includes 11,760 tons of export from Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan, which is 157,830 tons less than during the same period of last year (169,590 tons), and 11,560 tons of import from Azerbaijan to Kazakhstan, which is 17,130 tons less than during the same period of last year (31,690 tons).

During the reporting period, a decrease of Kazakh grain export was observed, the export of which to Azerbaijan amounted to 1,800 tons compared to 159,400 tons during the same period of 2019 (decrease by 157,600 tons).

In January-February 2020, the decrease of ferrous metals export amounted to 5,500 tons compared to 6,700 tons during the same period of 2019 (decrease by 1,200 tons).

In turn, export volume of chemical goods and soda amounted to 500 tons during the reporting period compared to 400 tons during first two months of 2019 having increased by 100 tons.


Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan   Economy  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital