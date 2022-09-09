Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan increases access to pharmaceuticals in rural areas

    9 September 2022, 14:58

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan increases access to pharmaceuticals which are not included in the outpatient medicine provision in rural areas, Azhar Giniyat, Kazakh Health Minister, told, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Changes were made to the Code on the public health and health system to crate pharmaceutical dispensaries at rural healthcare facilities so as to increase access to pharmaceuticals not included in the outpatient medicine provision.

    According to the minister, the issue of pharmaceutical provision has been addressed in 4 thousand 542 villages (80%). The issue is still dealt with in the remaining 1,145 villages.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

