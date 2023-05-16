Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan increased oil exports to Germany by 150% in April

Редактор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
16 May 2023, 17:12
Kazakhstan increased oil exports to Germany by 150% in April Photo from open sources

ASTANA. KAZIBNFORM - The volume of transportation of Kazakh oil through the system of main oil pipelines of Transneft PJSC in the direction of the Adamova Zastava oil delivery point for further delivery to Germany in April increased by 30 thousand tons or 150% compared to March, and amounted to 50 thousand tons, Kazinform has learnt from the website of KazTransOil JSC.

In February-April 2023, KazTransOil JSC delivered 90 thousand tons of Kazakh oil to Germany.

In December 2022, KazTransOil JSC sent an annual application for the transportation in 2023 of 1.2 million tons of Kazakh oil through the system of main oil pipelines of Transneft PJSC in the direction of the Adamova Zastava oil delivery point for further delivery to Germany. This transit of oil is carried out within the framework of the relevant agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Russian Federation dated June 7, 2002.

KazTransOil JSC confirms that it is technically possible to transport 1.2 tons of Kazakh oil in the direction of the Adamova Zastava oil delivery point for further delivery to Germany, but the actual volumes of oil transportation depend on the requests of oil companies.


Kazakhstan and Germany   Oil & Gas  
