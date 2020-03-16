Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Economy

Kazakhstan increased export of agricultural products

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
16 March 2020, 11:22
Kazakhstan increased export of agricultural products

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Gross agricultural output in 2019 increased by 0.9% and amounted to KZT5.2 trillion, this was announced by Minister of Agriculture Saparkhan Omarov at a Government hour in Majilis, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«The volume of gross agricultural production in January-December 2019 compared to the same period of the previous year increased by 0.9% and amounted to KZT5.2 trillion,« said Saparkhan Omarov.

The Minister noted that livestock production increased by 4%, crop production decreased by 1.7% due to adverse weather conditions in 2019.

«Investments in fixed assets in agriculture increased by 41.1% and amounted to KZT501.6 billion. Export of agricultural products increased by 6.4% and reached USD3.3 billion,» concluded Omarov.


Agro-industrial complex development   Economy  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev
President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev
Tokayev decrees to relieve Yury Ilyin of Emergencies Minister post
Tokayev decrees to relieve Yury Ilyin of Emergencies Minister post
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies