    Kazakhstan increased educational grants funding threefold

    27 May 2020, 15:18

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Kazakh President raised today the problem of youth outflow abroad, Kazinform reports.

    He stressed that it is crucial to pay great attention to the problem of youth outflow abroad. There are several reasons for this. One of them is low competitiveness of the country’s higher education system. It requires additional investments.

    «To this end, we decided to increase average funding for state educational grants from current KZT 420,000 to KZT 1 million. It means the cost of grants will be increased threefold,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said addressing the 3rd meeting of the National Public Confidence Council.

    The President noted also that the country’s 10 higher educational institutions should rank among the 500 best universities of the world by 2025.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Education President of Kazakhstan
