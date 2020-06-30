Kazakhstan inaugurates new Abai TV Channel

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A solemn opening ceremony of the new TV channel, Abai TV, took place today.

Deputy Head of the President’s Administration Dauren Abayev said addressing those gathered that this year marks the 175th anniversary of great poet and thinker Abai. The national TV channel is called to promote achievements of Kazakhstani culture.

He expressed hope that the Abai TV will attract a numerous audience, will be popular and become of the recognized brands of Kazakhstan.

Kazakh Information and Social Development Minister Aida Balayeva, Culture and Sports Minister Aktokty Raimkulova, Parliament deputies, well-known public and cultural figures took part in the ceremony.

It is called to become a new niche TV channel devoted to richness and heritage of Kazakh culture.



