    Kazakhstan in talks with Russia to supply gas to its northern and eastern parts

    30 December 2022, 17:46

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan is still in talks with Russia on the gasification of the northern and eastern regions, Bolat Akchulakov, Kazakh Energy Minister, said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «Technically, we’re looking for a pipe to pump around 10bn cubic meters of gas per year so as to gasify the northeast and east of the country. An additional pipe with a capacity of 20-30 cubic meters of gas is to be considered in case gas is to be supplied to the south. That is a matter of talks,» said Akchulakov.

    According to him, a gas pipeline through Barnaul to the north Pavlodar, Ust-Kamenogorsk, and Semey and surrounding areas is considered as an option. The pipeline is also being considered for transit.

    Earlier Akchulakov noted that the supply of gas from Russia is the most economically optimal option.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

