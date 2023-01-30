Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 460.43 eur/kzt 501.04

    rub/kzt 6.65 cny/kzt 67.89
Weather:
Astana-13-15℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Tourism and Sport

    Kazakhstan in talks with Japan to resume flights to Tokyo

    30 January 2023, 13:37

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan is in talks with Japan to resume flights to Tokyo or open new routes, official spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Aibek Smadiyarov announced Monday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Aibek Smadiyarov told a press briefing in Astana that the ministry is in talks [with Japan] to resume or open new routes linking the two countries.

    «Of course, we are interested in resuming such popular flights,» he said, refusing to disclose more details because the negotiations with the Japanese side are underway.

    Smadiyarov went on to add that the coronavirus pandemic caused mayhem and it is necessary to pick up the negotiation process where it stopped.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Tourism Kazakhstan and Japan Travel
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Direct flights linking Astana and Beijing to resume
    49 tourism projects need financing in Kazakhstan
    Kazakhstan needs new ski resorts
    610,000 foreign tourists visited Kazakhstan in 2022
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan's Rybakina ranks among WTA's Top 10 after AO 2023
    2 Kazakhstan wins 3rd match at Junior Women’s World Hockey Championships
    3 Mets predict no precipitation across Kazakhstan Jan 30
    4 Diplomatic activity of Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran completely suspended - deputy minister
    5 Astana's Yevgeniy Gidich is 4th in Vuelta a San Juan finals