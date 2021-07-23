Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan in talks with China for delivery of COVID-19 vaccines

    23 July 2021, 18:42

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan is in talks with China for the delivery of vaccines against the COVID-19 virus, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    At a briefing, Kazakh Health Minister Alexei Tsoi said that the talks are underway between Kazakhstan and China on the delivery of Chinese vaccine, including CoronaVac.

    «The talks are ongoing to deliver vaccines, including Chinese ones, to Kazakhstan,» he said.

    Earlier Aizhan Yesmagambetova, Chairwoman of the Sanitary Epidemiological Control Committee of the Health Ministry, said that 4,765 vaccinated people have contracted the COVID-19 virus in Kazakhstan.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

