Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Kazakhstan in talks with China for delivery of COVID-19 vaccines

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
23 July 2021, 18:42
Kazakhstan in talks with China for delivery of COVID-19 vaccines

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan is in talks with China for the delivery of vaccines against the COVID-19 virus, Kazinform correspondent reports.

At a briefing, Kazakh Health Minister Alexei Tsoi said that the talks are underway between Kazakhstan and China on the delivery of Chinese vaccine, including CoronaVac.

«The talks are ongoing to deliver vaccines, including Chinese ones, to Kazakhstan,» he said.

Earlier Aizhan Yesmagambetova, Chairwoman of the Sanitary Epidemiological Control Committee of the Health Ministry, said that 4,765 vaccinated people have contracted the COVID-19 virus in Kazakhstan.


Coronavirus   Kazakhstan and China   Kazakhstan   Ministry of Healthcare and Social Development   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev
President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev
Tokayev decrees to relieve Yury Ilyin of Emergencies Minister post
Tokayev decrees to relieve Yury Ilyin of Emergencies Minister post