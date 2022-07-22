Kazakhstan in talks to buy extra Pfizer doses for children under 20, at-risk groups

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Talks are ongoing to purchase extra Pfizer vaccines in the country, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«A purchase of extra Pfizer vaccines is actively being negotiated. That is around 300 thousand doses. The vaccine will be purchased for certain groups of the population. Among them, children under 20, and people in at-risk groups. Additional doses of the domestic COVID-19 vaccine will also be bought,» said Bauyrzhan Dzhussipov, head of the pharmaceutical policy office of the Health Ministry.

Earlier it was reported that the COVID-19 incidence has been up 3.2 times in Kazakhstan, with weekly cases rising from 2,558 to 8,156. Over the past day, the country has reported 2,490 cases with a positive PCR test result, and 15 cases with a negative result.

The country's Nur-Sultan city is in the COVID-19 yellow zone and other areas are in the green zone.

