Qazaq TV
KazTube
Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan in talks to buy extra Pfizer doses for children under 20, at-risk groups
22 July 2022 17:35

Kazakhstan in talks to buy extra Pfizer doses for children under 20, at-risk groups

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Talks are ongoing to purchase extra Pfizer vaccines in the country, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«A purchase of extra Pfizer vaccines is actively being negotiated. That is around 300 thousand doses. The vaccine will be purchased for certain groups of the population. Among them, children under 20, and people in at-risk groups. Additional doses of the domestic COVID-19 vaccine will also be bought,» said Bauyrzhan Dzhussipov, head of the pharmaceutical policy office of the Health Ministry.

Earlier it was reported that the COVID-19 incidence has been up 3.2 times in Kazakhstan, with weekly cases rising from 2,558 to 8,156. Over the past day, the country has reported 2,490 cases with a positive PCR test result, and 15 cases with a negative result.

The country's Nur-Sultan city is in the COVID-19 yellow zone and other areas are in the green zone.


Photo from open sources


Related news
Brazil creates Emergency Technical Committee for monkeypox
Kazakhstan's COVID-19 vaccine stockpile estimated at around 1.5mln
Almaty, Zhetysu rgns to receive additional COVID-19 vaccine doses next month
Read also
N. Korea reports no new suspected COVID-19 cases for 5th day
Russia records 14,638 daily COVID-19 cases, a new high since April 6 — crisis center
WHO Director-General Tedros arrives in Almaty
Brazil–South America trade sees quick recovery, study finds
Kazakhstan to create up to 3 thou jobs within renewable energy projects
Kazakh weightlifters to vie for top honors at Islamic Solidarity Games
Kazakhstan to open over 30 student dormitories this year
Kazakhstan hauls 11 medals at Asian Shotgun Championships
Popular
1 COVID-19 kills 74 more Iranians over past 24 hours
2 Rains and thunderstorms to batter Kazakhstan Aug 3
3 Reinforcement of electric power system in west of Kazakhstan to complete 2023
4 COVID-19: 2,661 test positive, 2,290 recover in Kazakhstan in 24h
5 Singapore reports 10,230 new COVID-19 cases

News

Archive