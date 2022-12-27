Kazakhstan in Photographs exhibition opens in Cuba

HAVANA. KAZINFORM The official opening ceremony of the photo exhibition «Kazakhstan in pictures» was held in the capital of Cuba. The event took place in one of the attractions of the city - the Lesser Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi, located in the historic center of Old Havana, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The exhibition features about a hundred photos of various topics, including views of nature, the capital, the country's industrial potential, intercultural harmony, original cultural traditions, sports and creative achievements of famous personalities, etc, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

In her welcome speech, Deputy Director General of the Office of Historiography in Havana Perla Rosales expressed sincere gratitude for the organization of the event, noting that within a month, the photo exhibition will be a good opportunity for the general public to visually learn about the many faces of Kazakhstan and its achievements.

Ambassador of Kazakhstan in Cuba Andrian Yelemessov noted that the first photo exhibition about Kazakhstan will make a significant contribution to bringing the two peoples together and will be a milestone in cultural and humanitarian cooperation. He also stressed that despite the geographical distance Kazakhstan and Cuba have significant potential for the development of bilateral relations.

The official opening ceremony of the photo exhibition was attended by representatives of socio-political and cultural communities, youth associations, and accredited diplomatic corps in the host country. The event will last until the end of January 2023.





Photo: Kazakh MFA’s press service



