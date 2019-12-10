Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Other Governmental Authorities

    Kazakhstan improves national system of children’s rights protection

    10 December 2019, 20:20

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM In the years of independence, Kazakhstan has formed the national model of protection of the rights of the child. First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Shakhrat Nuryshev said it at the roundtable meeting dedicated to the International Human Rights Day, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «Kazakhstan gives priority attention to the protection of the rights of the child. The Convention on the Rights of the Child was one of the first international treaties signed by Kazakhstan on February 16, 1994. In the years of independence, Kazakhstan has formed its national model of protection of children’s rights and built it at the constitutional and legislative levels in accordance with the international standards,» Shakhrat Nuryshev said.

    He added that in light of implementation of the President’s Address to the Nation, appropriate amendments were inserted into the current legislation. The point at issue is the amendments aimed at toughening the legislation for sexual violence, paedophilia, drug trafficking, human trafficking and other serious crimes, especially against the children.

    «The amendments are currently under consideration by the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan,» he added.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Human rights
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    June 11. Today’s Birthdays
    June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
    Popular
    1 U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
    2 President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    3 Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    4 President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
    5 Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies