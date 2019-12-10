Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan improves national system of children’s rights protection

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
10 December 2019, 20:20
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM In the years of independence, Kazakhstan has formed the national model of protection of the rights of the child. First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Shakhrat Nuryshev said it at the roundtable meeting dedicated to the International Human Rights Day, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Kazakhstan gives priority attention to the protection of the rights of the child. The Convention on the Rights of the Child was one of the first international treaties signed by Kazakhstan on February 16, 1994. In the years of independence, Kazakhstan has formed its national model of protection of children’s rights and built it at the constitutional and legislative levels in accordance with the international standards,» Shakhrat Nuryshev said.

He added that in light of implementation of the President’s Address to the Nation, appropriate amendments were inserted into the current legislation. The point at issue is the amendments aimed at toughening the legislation for sexual violence, paedophilia, drug trafficking, human trafficking and other serious crimes, especially against the children.

«The amendments are currently under consideration by the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan,» he added.

