Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
6 April 2021, 14:21
Kazakhstan, Hungary to restore air communication soon

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan and Hungary are to restore air communication this summer, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs Péter Szijjártó said Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«The direct air communication between the capital cities – Budapest and Nur-Sultan – will be restored this June. The Budapest-Nur-Sultan-Beijing flight will be launched as well,» the Hungarian Minister said during a press briefing at the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

Péter Szijjártó stressed that during the COVID-19 era the issue of vaccination is of paramount importance.

He also revealed that he had received the first dose of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine. The second dose, in his words, will be administered soon.


