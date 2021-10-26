Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan, Hungary ink important documents after bilateral business forum in Nur-Sultan

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
26 October 2021, 15:14
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan and Hungary signed a wide range of important documents following the outcomes of the Kazakh-Hungarian Business Forum, Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi said Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

After his bilateral talks with Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Finance of Hungary Mihaly Varga in the Kazakh capital, Minister Tileuberdi revealed that the business forum had been held in Nur-Sultan on Monday bringing together representatives of Kazakhstani business circles and the Hungarian delegation.

According to Mukhtar Tileuberdi, the participants of the business forum inked a number of important investment memorandums in the sphere of medical tourism, agriculture, ‘green economy’, energy, transport and logistics.

Recall that Tileuberdi and Varga who is on a two-day visit to Kazakhstan met today to discuss the current state and prospects of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Hungary in political, trade and economic, investment, cultural and humanitarian spheres.

They paid utmost attention to the bilateral cooperation in agriculture, energy, ‘green economy’, healthcare, education and culture.


