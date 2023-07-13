Kazakhstan, Hungary confirm course for further strengthening of strategic cooperation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko and Deputy State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary Ádám Stifter during the regular bilateral political consultations confirmed the mutual course towards further comprehensive strengthening of strategic cooperation between the two countries, Kazinform refers to the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

The parties confirmed that Kazakhstan and Hungary have developed a sustainable political dialog, preserving mutual understanding on the most pressing issues of the current geopolitical situation and joint responses’ to security challenges in the region. Mutual support of the parties’ initiatives that meet their national interests is ensured on various international platforms.

«From the first days of our partnership, Kazakhstan has considered Hungary one of its key partners in Central and Eastern Europe. Today, our states are full of desire to further develop and strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation,» Vassilenko emphasized.

During the consultations, the parties stressed the need to further intensify trade and economic and investment cooperation. At the same time, the Kazakh-Hungarian Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation plays a significant role in the development of trade and economic ties.

The diplomats also discussed the state and prospects for the development of cooperation between the two countries in education. Currently, about one thousand Kazakh students are studying in Hungary. For these purposes, Hungary allocates 250 grants annually.

In this context, the interlocutors also emphasized the existence of centuries-old historical ties between the peoples of the two countries.

They emphasized the importance of strengthening interaction on international platforms, including the UN, the OSCE, and the Organization of Turkic States, where Hungary is an observer.

Following the meeting, the parties reaffirmed their commitment to the course of further strengthening the Kazakh-Hungarian strategic partnership based on friendship and mutually beneficial cooperation.

For reference: The volume of mutual trade in 2022 amounted to 172.2 million US dollars, which is 19.5% more than in 2021. In the first 5 months of 2023, the trade turnover amounted to 68.4 million US dollars, again showing an increase of 26.3% year-on-year. From 2005 to the 1st quarter of 2023, the volume of investments from Hungary to Kazakhstan amounted to 322 million US dollars. In 2022, this indicator amounted to 49.8 million US dollars (an increase of 1.9 times). About 70 companies with Hungarian participation are represented in Kazakhstan, including such Hungarian flagships as Moll, Globalia, Gedeon Richter etc.