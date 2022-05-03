Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Diplomacy

Kazakhstan - Hungary commodity turnover grows by 23.2%

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
3 May 2022, 14:08
Kazakhstan - Hungary commodity turnover grows by 23.2%

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Direct investments of Hungary in Kazakhstan made over USD 260 mln over the past 17 years,» Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan - Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi said.

He noted the countries enjoy dynamically developing trade and economic and investment cooperation. «Despite the pandemic last year the sales between the two nations increased by 23.2% to hit USD 138.7 mln,» the Kazakh FM told a briefing. He outlined the largest Hungarian companies present in Kazakhstan, including MOL, Gedeon Richter, Egis, and others.

«With an aim to diversify Kazakhstani export to Hungary we confirmed our readiness to suggest products of oil and gas, metallurgic, chemical, construction, and food industries. Since 2005 Kazakhstan has attracted USD 269 mln of direct investments to Hungary,» Tileuberdi stated.

The Minister noted that Kazakhstan and Hungary develop joint investment projects in the key spheres such as energy, renewable energy sources, oil and gas, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, transport, and logistics.


Foreign policy    Government of Kazakhstan   Economy   Kazakhstan   Ministry of Foreign Affairs  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region