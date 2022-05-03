Kazakhstan - Hungary commodity turnover grows by 23.2%

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Direct investments of Hungary in Kazakhstan made over USD 260 mln over the past 17 years,» Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan - Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi said.

He noted the countries enjoy dynamically developing trade and economic and investment cooperation. «Despite the pandemic last year the sales between the two nations increased by 23.2% to hit USD 138.7 mln,» the Kazakh FM told a briefing. He outlined the largest Hungarian companies present in Kazakhstan, including MOL, Gedeon Richter, Egis, and others.

«With an aim to diversify Kazakhstani export to Hungary we confirmed our readiness to suggest products of oil and gas, metallurgic, chemical, construction, and food industries. Since 2005 Kazakhstan has attracted USD 269 mln of direct investments to Hungary,» Tileuberdi stated.

The Minister noted that Kazakhstan and Hungary develop joint investment projects in the key spheres such as energy, renewable energy sources, oil and gas, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, transport, and logistics.