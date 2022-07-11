Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan hosts its first CIS Army Games

    11 July 2022, 17:45

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The 3rd Military Sports Games of the Armed Forces of the CIS member States dated to 30 years of the Defense Ministry of the Commonwealth wrapped up in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Defense Ministry of Kazakhstan.

    Over 250 athletes from seven countries of the Near Abroad vied in five military sports, including army hand-to-hand combat, standard weapon shooting, military cross running, officer's triathlon, and kettlebell lifting, at the Kazakh Defense Ministry's Central Sports Club venues.

    «The Games among CIS military athletes have been held for the first time in our country. Scheduled for 2020, the Games were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic,» says Olga Shishigina, Chairwoman of the Sports Committee, head of the Central Sports Club , Olymipic champion, honored master of sport.

    She continued that the Games were held at a high level and demonstrated the traditional sports spirit, army friendship, and loyalty to the ideals of honest competition. The judges were as impartial and professional as possible.

    The team of the Russian Armed Forces took first place at the Games. Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan were second and third.

    The 2015 and 2017 CIS Military Sports Games were held in Russia and Kyrgyzstan, respectively. The next Games are to take place in Uzbekistan.

    Photo: www.gov.kz

