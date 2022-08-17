Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan hosts I Central Asian Forum of Volunteers

    17 August 2022 14:37

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On August 15-19, Kazakhstan hosts I Central Asian Forum of Volunteers, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The forum is aimed at supporting the initiative of the Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to proclaim year 2020 as the International Year of Mobilization of Volunteers, which he announced at the 75th session of the UN General Assembly in 2020.

    The five-day event brought together the experts in volunteerism from all regions of the country and neighbor states – Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

    From August 15 to 17, in Turkistan and Borovoye, the forum participants have been debating the ways of development of volunteerism and how to boost volunteerism in Central Asia.

    A resolution wil be adopted following the forum, according to Chairman of the Committee for Civil Society of the Ministry of Information and Social Development Madiyar Kozhakhmet.

    «The regional stages of the forum will finish today, and the delegates will gather in Nur-Sultan for a two-day programme. Panel sessions with the participation of prominent SDG (Sustainable Development Goals) experts will be held. On the final day of the event, well-known volunteers of the country and Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan will take floor,» he added.

    On the last day of the forum, a session of the UN Volunteers Programme will be held.


    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    #Events #Kazakhstan #Year of Volunteer
