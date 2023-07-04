Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 443.99 eur/kzt 497.8

    rub/kzt 4.89 cny/kzt 61.88
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Kazakhstan honors its tennis star Elena Rybakina with postal stamp

    4 July 2023, 09:16

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s top-ranked tennis player and 2022 Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina graces the newly-released postal stamp issued by Kazpost, Kazinform cites the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

    Rybakina became the first tennis player in Kazakhstan’s history to be honored with her own postal stamp.

    Elena Rybakina has done a tremendous job of popularizing tennis in Kazakhstan and the country’s name around the world.

    This week Elena Rybakina is set to kick off her 2023 Wimbledon campaign to defend her title in London.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Kazakhstan Tennis Elena Rybakina
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh Enlightenment Ministry names head of vocational education department
    Railway transportation in Kazakhstan data records decrease
    Four Kazakhstani tennis players continue to fight for President’s Cup in Astana
    Kazakh Culture Ministry announces new appointment
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan, Jordan discuss cooperation in renewable energy
    2 Astana suffers devastating defeat in Croatia in UEFA Champions League
    3 Burning Quran is impermissible provocation – Tokayev
    4 2,000 people evacuated from 3 hotels at Vieste
    5 N Kazakhstan to overhaul 49 education facilities in 2023