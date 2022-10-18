Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 472.92 eur/kzt 461.24

    rub/kzt 7.68 cny/kzt 65.67
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Government

    Kazakhstan holds talks with UAE, Saudi Arabia and France on RES projects implementation

    18 October 2022, 12:55

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Over 140 RES projects with the total capacity of 2,300MWt are operating in Kazakhstan today, Minister of Energy Bolat Akchulakov said at the Government’s weekly briefing, Kazinform reports.

    «The share of RES in the total electric power generation is 3.7%. The total amount of investments attracted to the RES sector hit 1trln tenge,» the Minister said.

    In 2022, according to him, the volume of electric power generated by RES is forecast to reach 4.5bln KWt or 4% of the total volume.

    «Meanwhile, we plan to commission additional 48 RES projects with the total capacity exceeding 850MWt,» he added.

    The Ministry is currently holding negotiations with the French, UAE and Saudi companies on implementation of large-scale RES projects, Bolat Akchulakov noted.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Energy Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Gusting wind, precipitation to hit Kazakhstan Nov 12-13
    President proposes to create Turkic States’ Green Finance Council
    Crucial to develop transport corridors among OTS countries - Tokayev
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposes to establish OTS Center of Digitalization
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan to start transporting oil via Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline Jan 1, 2023
    2 Kazakh, Turkish military coop prospects discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan attends meeting of FMs of Organization of Turkic Countries
    4 Kazatomprom CEO meets with Nuclear Fuel Complex of India reps
    5 UNESCO finds that some iconic World Heritage glaciers will disappear by 2050