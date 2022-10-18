Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan holds talks with UAE, Saudi Arabia and France on RES projects implementation
18 October 2022, 12:55

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Over 140 RES projects with the total capacity of 2,300MWt are operating in Kazakhstan today, Minister of Energy Bolat Akchulakov said at the Government’s weekly briefing, Kazinform reports.

«The share of RES in the total electric power generation is 3.7%. The total amount of investments attracted to the RES sector hit 1trln tenge,» the Minister said.

In 2022, according to him, the volume of electric power generated by RES is forecast to reach 4.5bln KWt or 4% of the total volume.

«Meanwhile, we plan to commission additional 48 RES projects with the total capacity exceeding 850MWt,» he added.

The Ministry is currently holding negotiations with the French, UAE and Saudi companies on implementation of large-scale RES projects, Bolat Akchulakov noted.


