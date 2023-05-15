Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 445.99 eur/kzt 486.53

    rub/kzt 5.78 cny/kzt 64.16
Weather:
Astana+18+20℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Society

    Kazakhstan holds Republican Forum of Parents

    15 May 2023, 19:10

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Deputy head of the Presidential Administration of Kazakhstan Aida Balayeva read out the welcome speech on behalf of the Head of State to the participants of the Republican Forum of Parents, Kazinform reports.

    In his address, the Head of State congratulated all on International Family Day noting the close-knit and happy family is the main component of a harmonious society and secure foothold of the country. The family lays the foundation for a worldview based on high moral standards and humanist ideals.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed that the task of the Government and society is to create favorable conditions for strengthening the institution of the family and the all-around development of the rising generation. Protection and support of motherhood and childhood are one of the key priorities of the country’s policy. Parents make a great contribution to preserving and promoting family values.

    In conclusion, the Head of State wished all Kazakhstanis good health, well-being and success.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    President of Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kazakh team is 2nd in medal count of IBA Men’s World Boxing Championships 2023
    2 Kazakh boxers to get record prize money for IBA Men’s World Boxing Championships 2023 performance
    3 Dubai retains №1 global ranking for attracting Greenfield FDI projects
    4 May 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    5 President Tokayev praises Kazakh boxers' performance at IBA Men’s World Boxing Champs