Kazakhstan holds Koktem flood exercises

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM – The Koktem (Spring) 2023 command-staff exercises to address the aftermath of the flood kicked off in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

The exercises coordination and management headquarters are located in the city of Karaganda. Kazakh vice minister of emergency situations General-Major Marat Kuldikov leads the exercises.

Joining the exercises are the Emergency Situations and Interior Ministries units, local executive bodies, republican civic protection services, and military units of the National Guard and Defense Ministry.

The Koktem 2023 exercises aim at mitigating the aftermath of the flood in rural areas exposed to flooding.



