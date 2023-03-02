Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Kazakhstan holds Koktem flood exercises

2 March 2023, 16:14
Kazakhstan holds Koktem flood exercises Photo: press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Kazakhstan

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM – The Koktem (Spring) 2023 command-staff exercises to address the aftermath of the flood kicked off in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

The exercises coordination and management headquarters are located in the city of Karaganda. Kazakh vice minister of emergency situations General-Major Marat Kuldikov leads the exercises.

photo

Joining the exercises are the Emergency Situations and Interior Ministries units, local executive bodies, republican civic protection services, and military units of the National Guard and Defense Ministry.

The Koktem 2023 exercises aim at mitigating the aftermath of the flood in rural areas exposed to flooding.

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo


Теги:
Read also
Aida Balkibekova reaches IBA Women's World Boxing Championships semis
Head of State Tokayev attends events marking Nauryz holiday
Presidents of Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan congratulate Kazakhstan on Nauryz
Beibit Zhukayev of Kazakhstan loses in 1st round of ATP Challenger event in Switzerland
Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan fails at start of 2023 Miami Open
President Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Nauryz holiday
March 22. Today’s Birthdays
66 Kazakhstanis test positive for COVID-19 in 24h
News Partner
Popular
1 Hiroshima modern art museum reopens after renovations
2 March 22. Kazinform's timeline of major events
3 President Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Nauryz holiday
4 March 22. Today’s Birthdays
5 Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan fails at start of 2023 Miami Open

News