Kazakhstan holds IV session of CICA Youth Council

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The IV session of the CICA Youth Council took place via a videoconferencing on June 18 as part of Kazakhstan’s CICA chairmanship.

Representatives of state bodies and youth organizations of CICA member states took part in it.

Support of the agenda and achievement of SDGs, experience and role of the youth in fighting against new challenges and threats, ecology were in the spotlight.

CICA Secretariat executive director Kairat Sarybai addressed those present.

As part of the 30th anniversary of Independence of Kazakhstan and on the eve of the 30th anniversary of CICA on June 1 the CICA Alley solemn groundbreaking ceremony took place with participation of 27 CICA member states.

Following the meeting recommendations were adopted to foster a dialogue and partnership between CICA and youth organizations, support participation of young specialists in social, ecological and cultural spheres.

As is known, First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev suggested the idea on CICA convocation for the first time at the 47th UN GA session on October 5, 1992.



