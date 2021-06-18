Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Diplomacy

Kazakhstan holds IV session of CICA Youth Council

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
18 June 2021, 21:55
Kazakhstan holds IV session of CICA Youth Council

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The IV session of the CICA Youth Council took place via a videoconferencing on June 18 as part of Kazakhstan’s CICA chairmanship.

Representatives of state bodies and youth organizations of CICA member states took part in it.

Support of the agenda and achievement of SDGs, experience and role of the youth in fighting against new challenges and threats, ecology were in the spotlight.

CICA Secretariat executive director Kairat Sarybai addressed those present.

photo

As part of the 30th anniversary of Independence of Kazakhstan and on the eve of the 30th anniversary of CICA on June 1 the CICA Alley solemn groundbreaking ceremony took place with participation of 27 CICA member states.

Following the meeting recommendations were adopted to foster a dialogue and partnership between CICA and youth organizations, support participation of young specialists in social, ecological and cultural spheres.

As is known, First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev suggested the idea on CICA convocation for the first time at the 47th UN GA session on October 5, 1992.

photo


Foreign policy    CICA   Youth of Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
GDP growth in Kyrgyzstan amounts to 3.4% since beginning of year
GDP growth in Kyrgyzstan amounts to 3.4% since beginning of year
S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi