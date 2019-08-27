Kazakhstan holds 1st Ornithology Festival

KORGALZHYN. KAZINFORM The First Ornithology Festival themed Symbolism of birds in the culture of the Great Steppe took place at the Korgalzhyn reserve, the press service of the Foundation of the First President of Kazakhstan –Leader of the Nation reports.

The project is the winner of the social ideas and projects fair 2018 held annually for Kazakhstani NGOs.

Above 250 social projects were realized under the social ideas and projects fair so far. The value of the festival is that it aims at greening children’s world view, humanistic upbringing of the youth.

The Korgalzhyn environmental observatory brought together about 150 children and young people from Kazakhstan, Russia and Kyrgyzstan.

The festival is purposed to promote national culture, build patriotism, contribute to intellectual, spiritual and physical development of children and youth.

The festival program included challenging trainings, useful master classes, sports tournaments.