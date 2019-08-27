Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Environment

    Kazakhstan holds 1st Ornithology Festival

    27 August 2019, 10:42

    KORGALZHYN. KAZINFORM The First Ornithology Festival themed Symbolism of birds in the culture of the Great Steppe took place at the Korgalzhyn reserve, the press service of the Foundation of the First President of Kazakhstan –Leader of the Nation reports.

    The project is the winner of the social ideas and projects fair 2018 held annually for Kazakhstani NGOs.

    Above 250 social projects were realized under the social ideas and projects fair so far. The value of the festival is that it aims at greening children’s world view, humanistic upbringing of the youth.

    The Korgalzhyn environmental observatory brought together about 150 children and young people from Kazakhstan, Russia and Kyrgyzstan.

    The festival is purposed to promote national culture, build patriotism, contribute to intellectual, spiritual and physical development of children and youth.

    The festival program included challenging trainings, useful master classes, sports tournaments.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Akmola region Environment Seven Facets of the Great Steppe
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    ‘Baiterek’ Holding’s role in development of SDGs in Kazakhstan discussed at Astana Int’l Forum
    Amazon fish contaminated with excessive mercury levels
    Joint press communiqué by Heads of Central Asian States and European Council President issued
    Popular
    1 Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
    2 U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
    3 June 10. Today’s Birthdays
    4 President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    5 June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events