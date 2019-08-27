Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Environment

Kazakhstan holds 1st Ornithology Festival

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
27 August 2019, 10:42
Kazakhstan holds 1st Ornithology Festival

KORGALZHYN. KAZINFORM The First Ornithology Festival themed Symbolism of birds in the culture of the Great Steppe took place at the Korgalzhyn reserve, the press service of the Foundation of the First President of Kazakhstan –Leader of the Nation reports.

The project is the winner of the social ideas and projects fair 2018 held annually for Kazakhstani NGOs.

Above 250 social projects were realized under the social ideas and projects fair so far. The value of the festival is that it aims at greening children’s world view, humanistic upbringing of the youth.

The Korgalzhyn environmental observatory brought together about 150 children and young people from Kazakhstan, Russia and Kyrgyzstan.

The festival is purposed to promote national culture, build patriotism, contribute to intellectual, spiritual and physical development of children and youth.

The festival program included challenging trainings, useful master classes, sports tournaments.

Akmola region   Environment   Seven Facets of the Great Steppe  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10