    Kazakhstan highly appreciates UN's role in architecture of intl relations

    16 February 2023, 13:55

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM On March 2, 1992, at the plenary meeting of the 46th session of the General Assembly of the United Nations, the Republic of Kazakhstan officially joined the UN becoming a full-fledged subject of international relations, Kazinform learned from the press office of the Kazakh MFA.

    Almost one year later, on the memorable date of 16 February 1993, the first premises of the UN Office in Kazakhstan were opened in the architectural monument of our country, the «Kazakhstan» hotel in Almaty. The first Permanent Representative of the United Nations in the Republic of Kazakhstan was Nigel Ringrose.

    Since then, for 30 years, Kazakhstan has been continuing its multi-vector, balanced foreign policy, fully supporting the activities and efforts of the UN in addressing global international challenges and highly appreciates its most important role in the architecture of international relations.

    During this period, Kazakhstan and the UN managed to build strong and mutually beneficial relations, evidence of which is the presence and functioning in the country of 21 UN agencies that carry out project activities in various aspects of life.

    In order to provide practical support to the reform of the UN development system aimed at strengthening the activities of the Organization to support Member States in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), including more efficient use of the working space, initiated by Secretary General Antonio Guterres, the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev solemnly opened the modern Building of International Organizations in Almaty on 1 May 2019. The representatives of 18 UN agencies with sub-regional, regional and multi-country mandates are currently successfully working in the building.

    Reaffirming the country's commitment to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, the Republic of Kazakhstan took the initiative to establish the UN Regional Center on Sustainable Development Goals for Central Asia and Afghanistan in Almaty, which can serve as an excellent example within the framework of the reform of the UN's regional development system.

    Taking this opportunity, we congratulate the UN country team on the 30th anniversary of presence in the Republic of Kazakhstan. Our country reaffirms its firm adherence to the Charter of the Organization and the principles of international law. The UN remains indispensable as the only universal organization serving the interests and urgent needs of all humankind.


    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Foreign policy UN Kazakhstan
